Adrianna Larsen paints a design on 3 year old Jordan Thomas' cheek during the Take Back Our Community event at Sullivan Park in Waterloo, Iowa, August 19, 2017.

 

  • Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Sullivan Park, Waterloo
  • Details: Free food, activities for the children, live entertainment and speakers
