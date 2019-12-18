TJ Tampa

TJ Tampa

T.J. Tampa

Wide receiver

6-foot-2, 171 pounds

Saint Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood)

The Cyclones won out over six other finalists (Maryland. Wake Forest,. Rutgers, UCF, USF and Toledo) for Tampa. Tampa had 30 catches for 554 yards and nine scores this year for Lakewood and had 67 for 1,323 yards and 15 scores the last two seasons.

