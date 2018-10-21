+3 
Alicia Smiley

Smiley

Cedar Valley Hospice welcomes four employees to its team. ALICIA SMILEY of Cedar Falls has joined as a Cedar AIDS Support System Case Manager. She is a University of Northern Iowa graduate of social work. She is bilingual and has 17 years of experience in social services for the community. SUSAN SEELHAMMER of Waterloo is an executive assistant. She has more than three decades of experience in the field. AMY METCALF of Dike is a nurse. She has 21 years of experience in nursing and is also a certified health coach. SUVADA COVIC is an aide. She has worked as a CNA in this field for 20 years.

Suvada Covic

Covic
Susan Seelhammer

Seelhammer
Amy Metcalf

Metcalf

