CYNTHIA BUTTS

TRAER -- Why do you allow Gary Kroeger column space? I read it hoping his attitude would change. I am really upset by Sept. 16's "letter" to the president. Does Gary think he is a psychiatrist now? How dare he try to psychoanalyze Donald Trump. How would he know anything about the president's relationship with his father?

Did Gary really send his letter to the president or is this a sarcastic "Saturday Night Live" job? It is not funny to me. I feel it is very disrespectful and unpatriotic.

We should all support the president and stop whining about the election almost two years ago.

