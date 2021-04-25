Superintendent’s message

On behalf of Waterloo Schools, we want to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses, organizations, churches and families who partner with us. We continue to start new partnerships and grow existing ones. This past year, we were all thrown a curveball as we were called upon to do things differently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We simply could not have done it without the support of all of our Partners!
Now in my seventh year as superintendent, I have been with Waterloo Schools for 16 years. I came to Waterloo Schools in 2005 as a principal at Bunger Middle School and later moved to the district office as a director and associate superintendent. I am passionate about our students, staff, families and community.
As many of you know, Waterloo Schools is on a mission to improve student learning and our school system. Our staff works very hard to personalize learning for each and every student. We are “Unfolding Futures” for all the students we serve.
We are proud to be the only district in the state of Iowa offering the International Baccalaureate program, and do so at both East and West high schools.
The IB Program is a highly challenging, two-year program for juniors and seniors, which extends students’ perspectives, deepens their knowledge and allows them to broaden their understanding of national and international studies. The IB program encourages students to become an active part of change in their community through the creative, action, service requirement. This program has been an excellent addition for our high school students.
We know that the future of the Cedar Valley and global economy depends on preparing our young people for careers that are either currently unfilled or have yet to be created. Waterloo Schools is truly blessed to work with some of the best businesses and organizations in the Cedar Valley.
Our career and technical programming continues to expand at the Waterloo Career Center, making learning more relevant for students by connecting content to careers. We want to ensure students have the chance to explore career options while in high school. This builds a bridge between high school and post-secondary life, but also makes learning more relevant. It helps answer the age-old question, “Why do we have to learn this?”
The Waterloo Career Center currently offers 18 career pathways with continually growing student enrollment. Involvement and support from our partners is critical to the expansion of CTE, bringing both time and talent to our entire district. The support we receive goes far beyond anything we could provide within our usual resources. We are truly grateful and appreciative of everything our partners do.
Now in our 32nd year of the Partners in Education program, we know continuing to grow a network in the community is beneficial for the entire Cedar Valley. While better preparing our young people for their own career preparation, it also helps to provide highly skilled employees for the Cedar Valley.