Superintendent’s message

On behalf of Waterloo Schools, we want to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses, organizations, churches and families who partner with us. We continue to start new partnerships and grow existing ones. This past year, we were all thrown a curveball as we were called upon to do things differently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We simply could not have done it without the support of all of our Partners!

Now in my seventh year as superintendent, I have been with Waterloo Schools for 16 years. I came to Waterloo Schools in 2005 as a principal at Bunger Middle School and later moved to the district office as a director and associate superintendent. I am passionate about our students, staff, families and community.

As many of you know, Waterloo Schools is on a mission to improve student learning and our school system. Our staff works very hard to personalize learning for each and every student. We are “Unfolding Futures” for all the students we serve.

We are proud to be the only district in the state of Iowa offering the International Baccalaureate program, and do so at both East and West high schools.