NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;3;2;0;1;5;14;10

Detroit;2;2;0;0;4;9;6

Buffalo;2;2;0;0;4;10;3

Boston;2;2;0;0;4;3;1

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9

Tampa Bay;3;1;1;1;3;11;10

Florida;2;1;1;0;2;6;8

Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;3;3;0;0;6;11;8

Washington;3;2;0;1;5;7;6

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;5

N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;3

New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12

Columbus;2;0;2;0;0;3;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;2;2;0;0;4;9;5

St. Louis;2;1;0;1;3;5;5

Nashville;2;1;1;0;2;8;7

Winnipeg;3;1;2;0;2;10;14

Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4

Minnesota;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Dallas;3;0;3;0;0;6;9

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Anaheim;2;2;0;0;4;5;2

Vegas;2;2;0;0;4;9;2

Edmonton;2;2;0;0;4;9;7

Calgary;2;1;1;0;2;6;5

Los Angeles;1;0;1;0;0;5;6

Arizona;2;0;2;0;0;1;3

Vancouver;2;0;2;0;0;2;6

San Jose;3;0;3;0;0;3;12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Detroit 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;3;0;0;0;6;8;4

Omaha;2;1;1;0;5;10;10

Sioux Falls;1;2;0;0;4;12;13

Lincoln;2;1;0;0;4;10;9

Fargo;1;1;1;0;3;6;9

Tri-City;0;1;1;1;2;6;11

Des Moines;1;2;0;0;2;9;11

Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2;4;8

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Cedar Rapids;4;0;0;0;8;23;8

Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18

Chicago;3;0;0;0;6;10;5

Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4

Team USA;2;2;0;0;4;14;15

Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;8;11

Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13

Muskegon;0;4;0;0;0;7;15

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Chicago at Green Bay

Des Moines at Madison

Omaha at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Des Moines at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Tri-City

