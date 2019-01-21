IOWA CITY (AP) — Midway through the second half, an Iowa fan won a half-court challenge with a swish at the buzzer.
The Hawkeyes' hot shooting must have been contagious.
Freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points on perfect shooting and Iowa shot 68 percent from the field in routing Illinois 95-71 on Sunday for its fifth straight victory.
Isaiah Moss scored a season-high 21 points and Luka Garza added 20 for the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who shot 34 of 50 from the field to set a record for Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They hit 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and 15 overall to blow past the young but talented Fighting Illini (5-13, 1-6).
Wrestling
UNI 29, AIR FORCE 9: Northern Iowa's 15th-ranked wrestling team had three technical falls and two major decisions in a 29-9 Big 12 Conference rout of Air Force Sunday in the West Gym.
The Panthers (3-4 overall, 3-0 Big 12) racked up 21 takedowns and 34 near fall points.
Max Thomsen, Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan provided the technical falls, while Jay Schwarm and Drew Foster posted major decisions.
At 141 pounds, Josh Alber ran his win streak to 10 and won his 99th career match with 5-0 decision.
Air Force fell to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.
IOWA ST. 36, WEST VIRGINIA 3: Willie Miklus got Iowa State started with a pin in the opening match and the Cyclones went on to crush West Virginia in a Big 12 dual meet.
Marcus Coleman also had a pin for Iowa State (6-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12), while Sam Colbray recorded a technical fall and Chase Straw added a 13-4 major decision.
West Virginia fell to 2-11 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 duals.
Women's basketball
IOWA 94, ILLINOIS 75: Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds — her 17th double-double in 18 games this season — and No. 22 Iowa rolled past Illinois 94-75 on Sunday.
Gustafson made all eight of her field-goal attempts in the first half and scored 17 points when Iowa took a 55-45 lead after shooting 72 percent. The Hawkeyes (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) extended their lead to 14 points after three and led by as many as 22 in the final quarter.
Gustafson, the nation's scoring leader at 26.1 per game and top Big Ten rebounder at 13.1 coming into Sunday's game, finished 12-of-14 shooting. Tania Davis added 19 points, Kathleen Doyle 17 and Hannah Stewart 13.
Track and field
UNI PLACES SECOND -- Northern Iowa won five events and had 22 top-three finishes at Saturday's North Dakota State Bison Cup triangular meet.
Tayshaun Cooper won the 60-meter dash (6.99), Evan Long captured the 200 (21.69). Lyndsie Schinkel won the women's 800 (2:13.17), Connor Ham won the 60 hurdles in a Missouri Valley Conference-best 7.97, and the Panther men won the 4x400 relay in 3:19.81.
UNI got runner-up efforts from Keegan Tritle (shotput), Lauren Beauchamp (pole vault), Isaiah Trousil (200), Maddie McCalla (200), Sven Van Den Bergh (800), Connor Blough (400), Jasmine Blue (400), Cole Phillips (60 hurdles), Patrice Watson (60 hurdles), Cam Bauer (pole vault), Owen Minshall (high juimp) and Brooke Lorenz (high jump).
UNI was second to North Dakota State in both the men's and women's team standings.
Women's tennis
NEB.-OMAHA 4, UNI 3: Nebraska-Omaha took the doubles point and that was the difference as the Mavericks spoiled Northern Iowa's season-opener Sunday, 4-3.
Claudia Toledo, Daisy Phillips and Kate Merrick won singles matches for the Panthers, but Phillips and Olivia Fain were the only doubles winners.
