MILWAUKEE — Northern Iowa’s defense had no answers for Marquette Sunday as the Golden Eagles raced to a 102-61 women’s basketball victory in the second round of the Preseason WNIT.
Marquette (3-0), which is averaging nearly 100 points per game, shot 57 percent overall and 53 percent (9-for-17) from 3-point range with six players in double figures.
The Golden Eagles bolted to a 30-12 first-quarter lead and led 50-30 at halftime.
Ellie Howell led UNI (1-1) with 15 points while Abby Gerrits and Bre Gunnels had 12 apiece. The Panthers shot 32 percent overall and were 15 of 48 from 3-point range.
UNI plays at Northern Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday.
IOWA ST. 70, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 60: Iowa State held off a second-half comeback by Northern Illinois for a 70-60 victory Sunday in the second round of the Preseason WNIT at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones (2-0) built a 41-29 halftime lead. Northern Illinois (1-1) got within eight points twice in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer.
Bridget Carleton led Iowa State with 21 points and 13 rebounds. She also had six assists and four blocked shots. Kristin Scott added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Madison Wise chipped in 12 points.
The Cyclones host Auburn (3-0) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
Wrestling
IOWA ST. 37, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 3: Iowa State won nine of 10 matches and earned bonus points in four victories as the Cyclones overpowered SIU-Edwardsville 37-3 Sunday in dual wrestling action.
Austin Gomez (133 pounds) and Jarrett Degen (149) posted technical falls while Ian Parker (141) and Marcus Coleman (174) pinned their opponents for the Cyclones (1-0).
Iowa State wrestles at the Lindenwood Open Saturday.
Football
WARTBURG DRAWS BETHEL: American Rivers Conference champion Wartburg will meet a familiar postseason foe in Saturday’s opening round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.
The Knights (8-2) will travel to Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., for a noon matchup against the 9-1 Royals, who received an at-large berth in the playoffs.
It’s the 12th overall playoff appearance for Wartburg and the fourth time the Knights have faced Bethel in the playoffs. The Royals have won two of the previous three games, but Wartburg won the most recent meeting 24-14 during the 2015 season.
Cross country
KNIGHTS TO NATIONALS: The Wartburg College women’s cross country team will be joining the men’s squad at the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday in Winneconne, Wisconsin.
After a third-place regional finish Saturday when Carina Collet was the individual champion, the Knights received an at-large invitation to the championships Sunday.
The Wartburg men’s team earned an automatic berth in the championships with their runner-up finish at the regional meet.
Summaries
Women’s basketball
MARQUETTE 102, UNI 61
UNI (1-1) — Howell 6-9 0-0 15, Gerrits 4-15 0-0 12, Rucker 1-10 4-4 7, Maahs 1-1 0-0 2, Hillyard 1-2 0-0 2, Gunnels 4-5 0-0 12, Kroeger 3-9 0-0 9, Wolf 1-6 0-1 2, Finley 0-7 0-0 0, Hagen 0-1 0-0 0, Simon-Ressler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 4-5 61.
MARQUETTE (3-0) — Blockton 8-14 4-5 22, Davenport 8-10 1-2 18, Wilborn 6-9 0-0 14, King 4-7 4-6 13, Hiedeman 3-8 3-5 10, Marotta 5-7 1-2 11, Lott 2-5 4-4 9, Spingola 1-3 0-0 3, Maqueia 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Dahling 0-0 0-0 0, Van Kleunen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 17-24 102.
North. Iowa 12 18 16 15 — 61
Marquette 30 20 30 22 — 102
3-point goals — UNI 15-48 (Howell 3-4, Gerrits 4-13, Rucker 1-7, Hillyard 0-1, Gunnels 4-5, Kroeger 3-8, Wolf 0-4, Finley 0-6), Marquette 9-17 (Blockton 2-3, Davenport 1-1, Wilborn 2-3 King 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, Lott 1-2, Spingola 1-1). Rebounds — UNI 32 (Maahs 6), Marquette 43 (Marotta 8). Assists — UNI 18 (Rucker 8), Marquette 22 (Hiedeman 10). Turnovers — UNI 22 (Rucker 5), Marquette 12 (Marotta 3). Blocked shots — UNI 2 (Howell 1, Hagen 1), Marquette 4 (Davenport 1, Hiedeman 1, Marotta 1, Maqueia 1). Steals — UNI 3 (Wolf 2), Marquette 16 (Davenport 3, King 3, Hiedeman 3, Lott 3). Total fouls — UNI 17, Marquette 12. Fouled out — none. Att. — 966.
IOWA ST. 70, N. ILLINOIS 60
N. ILLINOIS (1-1) — Blackwell 3-10 0-0 7, May 2-4 0-2 4, Starks 1-9 0-1 2, Voigt 5-14 0-1 12, Woods 4-11 2-3 10, Brandon 0-1 0-0 0, Salmi 0-0 0-0 0, Woollacott 0-1 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Hodges 3-8 3-4 10, Nikitinaite 4-10 0-0 10, Poisson 2-10 0-0 5, Totals 24-78 5-11 60.
IOWA ST. (2-0) — Burkhall 1-2 0-0 2, Wise 5-11 0-0 12, Carleton 9-17 0-0 21, Joens 2-6 1-2 5, Middleton 2-6 1-2 5, Camber 2-6 0-0 5, Nezerwa 2-5 1-3 5, Scott 7-12 0-0 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-65 3-7 70.
N. Illinois 15 14 16 15 — 60
Iowa St. 24 17 20 9 — 70
3-point goals—N. Illinois 7-30 (Blackwell 1-4, Voigt 2-7, Woods 0-4, Brandon 0-1, Hodges 1-2, Nikitinaite 2-4, Poisson 1-8), Iowa St. 7-24 (Wise 2-6, Carleton 3-7, Joens 0-4, Middleton 0-1, Camber 1-5, Scott 1-1). Assists—N. Illinois 7 (Starks 3), Iowa St. 18 (Johnson 7). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—N. Illinois 45 (Woods 10), Iowa St. 52 (Carleton 13). Total fouls—N. Illinois 14, Iowa St. 15. A—9,266.
Wrestling
IOWA ST. 37, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 3
125 — Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Austin Macias, 16-14, 133 — Austin Gomez (ISU) tech. fall over Jacob Blaha, 18-3, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) pinned Coleman Brainard, 4:13, 149 — Jarrett Degen (ISU) tech. fall over Tyshawn Williams, 24-9, 157 — Justin Ruffin (SIUE) dec. Chase Straw, 9-4 OT, 165 — Brady Jennings (ISU) dec. Nate Higgins, 10-6, 174 — Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned Kevin Gschwendtner, 5:19, 184 — Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Sergio Villalobos, 10-3, 197 — Willie Miklus (ISU) dec. Christian Dulaney, 5-3, 285 — Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Tommy Helton, 9-5.
