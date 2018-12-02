IOWA CITY (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and No. 14 Iowa rolled past Robert Morris 92-63 on Sunday.
Gustafson, who came in shooting 75 percent, made 13 of 15 shots against the Colonials (1-6) and hit all six of her free throws while posting her 61st double-double. Hannah Stewart scored 16 points with nine boards.
IOWA ST. 91, ARKANSAS 82: Bridget Carleton scored 24 points to move into Iowa State’s top 10, Kristin Scott added a career-high 21 and the No. 23 Cyclones turned back Arkansas 91-82 on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Iowa State (6-1) led by 14 points late in the third quarter but a 7-0 run by the Razorbacks (5-2) cut the lead to 85-82 with 3:02 to play. Scott’s 3-pointer at 2:11 ended an 0-for-5, almost 4-minute field-goal drought and Arkansas missed its final three shots with two turnovers.
Prep hockey
SIOUX CITY 2, WATERLOO 1, SO: Sioux City needed a shootout Sunday to hand Waterloo its first setback of the Midwest High School Hockey League season, 2-1.
Waterloo (12-0-0-1) got the opening goal of the game from Kole Latusick with an assist from Ben Sinnott and took that 1-0 lead into the third period. Sioux City (9-2-1-0) tied it at the 3:42 mark.
Waterloo’s Chase Pabst had 33 saves while facing 34 shots.
College football
GRAPHIC EDGE BOWL: Former Waterloo high school standout Carlton Todd caught a 65-yard touchdown pass as Iowa Central defeated Monroe College Sunday in the Graphic Edge Bowl in the UNI-Dome.
Iowa Western edged Snow College 19-17 in the other game.
Todd finished with three catches for 80 yards as Iowa Central piled up 488 yards of total offense against Monroe.
Summaries
Women’s basketball
IOWA 92, ROBERT MORRIS 63
ROBERT MORRIS (1-6) — Pluviose 4-7 2-2 11, Ezeigbo 6-8 1-5 13, Adams 4-8 0-0 11, Augustin 2-6 0-0 6, Callahan 1-5 0-0 3, Chadwick 0-0 0-0 0, Ozzy-Momodu 0-0 0-0 0, Carrasco 1-2 0-0 3, Castedo 4-7 0-0 10, Ikematsu 0-6 1-2 1, Posset 2-5 0-0 5, Villaflor 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 4-9 63.
IOWA (5-2) — Stewart 6-8 4-5 16, Gustafson 13-15 6-6 32, Davis 3-5 1-2 9, Meyer 5-11 0-0 12, Sevillian 3-5 0-0 9, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Czinano 4-4 1-2 9, Ollinger 1-5 0-0 3, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-56 12-15 92.
Robert Morris 11 25 22 5 — 63
Iowa 23 25 19 25 — 92
3-point goals—Robert Morris 11-30 (Pluviose 1-2, Adams 3-6, Augustin 2-5, Callahan 1-3, Carrasco 1-1, Castedo 2-4, Ikematsu 0-5, Posset 1-3, Villaflor 0-1), Iowa 8-20 (Davis 2-4, Meyer 2-7, Sevillian 3-5, Cook 0-1, Ollinger 1-2, Sanders 0-1). Assists—Robert Morris 14 (Pluviose 5), Iowa 28 (Sevillian 7). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Robert Morris 15 (Pluviose 3), Iowa 39 (Gustafson 12). Total fouls—Robert Morris 21, Iowa 9. A—3,457.
IOWA ST. 91, ARKANSAS 82
ARKANSAS (5-3) — Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Dungee 6-17 13-16 27, Mason 4-10 0-0 10, Monk 8-15 1-2 22, Zimmerman 1-7 0-0 3, Thomas 1-1 0-1 2, Gaulden 1-3 2-2 4, Northcross-Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Tolefree 4-12 1-2 10, Totals 26-68 19-25 82.
IOWA ST. (6-1) — Burkhall 4-4 0-0 8, Wise 3-7 2-2 9, Carleton 8-15 5-6 24, Joens 6-12 0-0 14, Middleton 7-14 0-1 15, Camber 0-2 0-0 0, Nezerwa 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 6-10 8-10 21, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 34-69 15-19 91.
Arkansas 15 18 31 18 —82
Iowa St. 18 19 39 15 — 91
3-point goals—Arkansas 11-27 (Dungee 2-5, Mason 2-3, Monk 5-8, Zimmerman 1-6, Tolefree 1-5), Iowa St. 8-29 (Wise 1-3, Carleton 3-6, Joens 2-7, Middleton 1-4, Camber 0-2, Scott 1-3, Johnson 0-4). Assists—Arkansas 13 (Gaulden 3), Iowa St. 20 (Middleton 8). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Arkansas 37 (Williams 6), Iowa St. 47 (Carleton 11). Total fouls—Arkansas 22, Iowa St. 19.A—10,097.
Prep hockey
SIOUX CITY 2, WATERLOO 1, SO
Score by periods
Waterloo 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Sioux City 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
First period — 1. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott, Buckley), 16:46. Penalty — Jack Harrison-Wat. (interference) 12:32.
Second period — No scoring. Penalties — Nieman-SC (holding) :56, Archer-SC (interference) 9:07.
Third period — 2. Sioux City, Bradshaw (M. Beller), 3:42. Penalty — Nieman-SC (interference) 6:01.
Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — none.
Shootout — Waterloo, Herbst, Samuelson. Sioux City, McDonald, Burge, Ownby.
Shots on goal
Waterloo 29
Sioux City 35
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Pabst (34 SOG, 33 saves). Sioux City, B. Beller (29 SOG, 28 saves).
Officials — Mostrom, Axthlem, Holzrichter.
Sioux City JV 5, Waterloo JV 4, SO
Highlights — Blake Buckley had two goals and John Harrison and Harrison Foss one each for Waterloo. Landen Schoonover had two assists, and Joshua Bechtold, John Harris and Jonah McFarland one each.
