SUMNER -- A man was rescued by a volunteer fire department after becoming trapped from the waist down in a grain bin Monday.

The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department was called to a farm in the 3000 block of 200th Street in rural Bremer County at around 3 p.m. for a report of an unidentified farm worker trapped in a grain bin on Monday, according to Kip Ladage, Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator.

According to the department, the man was found waist-deep in corn inside a grain bin, and officials deployed cofferdams, which prevented the man sinking farther into the grain.

Those cofferdams and a mini rescue auger allowed firefighters to remove grain from around the man and free him after around three hours. Officials say the man exited the grain bin under his own power.

The man was checked and warmed in an ambulance and released without going to the hospital, said Ladage.

"It was an amazing situation," Ladage said. "Very seldom do we go to something like this and they're able to walk away."

He credited the other workers who made the call, as well as emergency personnel who followed grain bin rescue procedures, including deploying RES-Q Tubes.

He said the main risks to the worker were compression injuries from the grain, as well as the single-digit temperatures he endured for the nearly three-hour duration.

Ladage said it was not likely the department would release the man's name.

"He's glad he survived, but he wasn't thrilled that this even happened," Ladage said.

The fire department was assisted by Sumner Emergency Medical Services, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Readlyn Emergency Medical Services and Bremer County Emergency Management.

