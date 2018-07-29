Tree hike

Time 2 to 3 p.m. today

Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Join Paul as he leads visitors on a tree hike through the Arboretum sharing the history of our trees and other fun facts and information about the many trees that can be found in Iowa. This event is free with regular admission.

$5 for adults

$2 for children ages 5-17

Children 4 and under & members are free.

