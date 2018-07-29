Time 2 to 3 p.m. today
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Join Paul as he leads visitors on a tree hike through the Arboretum sharing the history of our trees and other fun facts and information about the many trees that can be found in Iowa. This event is free with regular admission.
$5 for adults
$2 for children ages 5-17
Children 4 and under & members are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.