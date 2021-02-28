Suite spot

With its calming colors, well-appointed bedroom and luxurious bathroom, this primary suite is a private sanctuary and retreat. Interior designer Rhonda Staley has transformed a formerly dark, gloomy bedroom and bath into comfortable surroundings where the homeowners can close the door at the end of a busy day and relax and recharge.
“This space just wasn’t functional. The owners wanted more natural light, more comfort, more function. We honored the Craftsman design of the house, but it is really transitional style,” said Staley of Rhonda Staley LLC in Coralville. She opted for thought-out details and an uncluttered, well-appointed and warm setting for her clients' personal quarters.
The original bathroom was gutted and extra square footage borrowed by claiming an existing closet. The elongated bath features a bold, showstopper wall of Quartzite “Fusion.” A unique quartzite from Brazil, its undulating movement and colorful mix creates an artistic focal point and dramatic backdrop for the Kohler soaking tub and elegant polished nickel Brizo floor faucet.
“It was quite a feat to install the slabs and match the seams, and the result is stunning,” Staley said.
The double vanity also is clad in “Fusion” with a waterfall edge and back-lit mirror. Timeless neutral-toned porcelain floor tiles echo the soft color in the shower with its 12- by 24-inch tiles and pebble floor. Staley designed the cabinetry and mirror surround made by B&H Builders’ custom woodworking shop. It is maple stained in walnut. A pocket door slides out for privacy.
In the bedroom, Staley layered soothing, serene shades of rosy terra cotta and cream echoed in the contemporary art canvases on the walls. “The color scheme is especially flattering as the light quality changes from day to night,” the interior designer noted. “And finding the right fabrics in the right colors was like putting together parts of a puzzle. It takes time and research, but it’s a labor of love.”
She played with textures, as well, from the organic but subtle Schumacher grasscloth wallcovering and soft, understated bedding to the plush carpeting that welcomes bare feet. The walnut and brass floor mirror is from Century Furniture.
The windows were configured keeping in mind the chic, statement-making Hooker Furniture headboard upholstered in Charles Stewart fabric. The tall headboard provides privacy, but allows light to spill into the room. The walnut finish on bedside tables marries nicely with iron elements in the room, including table lamps. Custom window hardware and linen-lined treatments boast horizontal strips to make the room visually appear taller.
A kidney-shaped love seat with chenille upholstery and softened with pillows, and the large round ottoman create a cozy seating area that gives the suite all-day appeal.
An office awkwardly tucked behind a door in the bedroom was repurposed as the new closet. It brims with a Staley-designed custom walnut-stained island and custom white-painted drawers and hanging and shoe storage units. It also meant removing a balcony that overlooked the den/billiards room and enclosing it as a wall.
“I drew this space up so many times – I wanted it to be perfect and make the most use of the available space. The modern light fixture is a fun element,” Staley said.
A cushioned window seat doubles as more storage. Sherwin Williams “Natural Linen” provides subtle background color against the white woodwork.