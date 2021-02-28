Suite spot

In the bedroom, Staley layered soothing, serene shades of rosy terra cotta and cream echoed in the contemporary art canvases on the walls. “The color scheme is especially flattering as the light quality changes from day to night,” the interior designer noted. “And finding the right fabrics in the right colors was like putting together parts of a puzzle. It takes time and research, but it’s a labor of love.”

She played with textures, as well, from the organic but subtle Schumacher grasscloth wallcovering and soft, understated bedding to the plush carpeting that welcomes bare feet. The walnut and brass floor mirror is from Century Furniture.

The windows were configured keeping in mind the chic, statement-making Hooker Furniture headboard upholstered in Charles Stewart fabric. The tall headboard provides privacy, but allows light to spill into the room. The walnut finish on bedside tables marries nicely with iron elements in the room, including table lamps. Custom window hardware and linen-lined treatments boast horizontal strips to make the room visually appear taller.

A kidney-shaped love seat with chenille upholstery and softened with pillows, and the large round ottoman create a cozy seating area that gives the suite all-day appeal.