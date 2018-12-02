DON HANSEN
WATERLOO --- There is an old song with words something like “A man in a seersucker suit.” It had to do with the merits of such as the striped material was washable, never needed pressing and was comfortable in hot, humid weather.
It came into being in the early 1900s and the term seersucker originated in Persia and the suits became popular in Britain’s warm weather colonies. Me? I remember wearing such in the 1950s here in Waterloo.
On the suit subject, I have noted lately that TV announcers, for instance, have tended to wear lighter-colored suits, for which I say “Hooray!” Why? because I, for one, am tired of seeing announcers and other men on TV wearing black or dark blue suits. Such seems to dominate the screen among dark colored equipment, etc. !t is refreshing to see light colors creeping in, some with linear patterns. Watch for it.
