Mike Naig

Mike Naig

DES MOINES -- Students from across Iowa are encouraged to enter the annual agriculture calendar contest.

Artwork will be selected based on creativity and the ability to connect agriculture products from the farm to everyday life. Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges, and 12 winners will be featured in the Choose Iowa calendar.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship distributes the calendars at the Iowa State Fair. The winning artists also will be honored by state Ag Secretary Mike Naig at a ceremony during the fair.

The competition is for students at or under the age of 18. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8½ by 11-inch paper.

They can be submitted either electronically by emailing communications@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Coloring Calendar, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines 50319.

Deadline is June 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments