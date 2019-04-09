DES MOINES -- Students from across Iowa are encouraged to enter the annual agriculture calendar contest.
Artwork will be selected based on creativity and the ability to connect agriculture products from the farm to everyday life. Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges, and 12 winners will be featured in the Choose Iowa calendar.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship distributes the calendars at the Iowa State Fair. The winning artists also will be honored by state Ag Secretary Mike Naig at a ceremony during the fair.
The competition is for students at or under the age of 18. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8½ by 11-inch paper.
They can be submitted either electronically by emailing communications@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Coloring Calendar, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines 50319.
Deadline is June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.