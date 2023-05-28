Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Consider the strawberry.

These ruby-red berries are good for you, providing antioxidants, folic acid, vitamin C, fiber and other health benefits that clinical research suggests can improve heart and brain health, reduce risk of some cancers, etc.

Ripe, fresh strawberries are delicious and complement a variety of desserts and dishes. We’ve gathered a few of our favorites for you to make and enjoy.

<&rule>

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE TART</&hrdp2>

Crust:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Filling:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 (3.4-ounce) package cheesecake-flavored instant pudding and pie filling mix

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

Topping:

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

1/4 cup strawberry jam, melted

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Combine butter and sugar in bowl; beat at medium speed until creamy. Add flour, milk and almond extract; beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until mixture leaves sides of bowl and forms a ball.

Press dough onto bottom and up sides of greased 10-inch tart pan; prick with fork. Bake 15-18 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely.

Combine all filling ingredients in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until creamy. Spread over cooled crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Arrange strawberries over filling just before serving; brush or drizzle strawberries with melted jam. Makes 8 servings.

Cooking notes: One pint whole strawberries yields about 2 cups sliced strawberries.

Source: Land o’Lakes

<&rule>

STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB CORNBREAD</&hrdp2>

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup fat-free half & half

2 large eggs, slightly beaten

2 (8 1/2-ounce) packages corn muffin mix

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

1 cup chopped fresh rhubarb

Preheat oven to 375 F. Spray 8- or 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.

Combine sour cream, half & half and eggs in bowl until smooth. Stir in muffin mix just until moistened. Gently stir in strawberries and rhubarb.

Spread batter into greased 8- or 9-inch square baking pan. Bake 30-40 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm with butter, if desired. Serves 9.

Cooking notes: For sweeter cornbread, toss strawberries with 1 tablespoon of sugar before adding to batter.

If using a dark pan, decrease temperature to 350°F.; bake 40-45 minutes.

Source: Land o’ Lakes

<&rule>

STRAWBERRY RHUBARB FOOL</&hrdp2>

Fruit:

3 cups fresh rhubarb, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1 pint (2 cups) fresh strawberries, hulled

Cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

Topping:

Strawberry halves, if desired

Place rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and water in saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 20-25 minutes until rhubarb is very soft.

Place rhubarb mixture and strawberries into 5-cup blender container or food processor bowl fitted with metal blade. Cover; pulse until blended but not entirely pureed. Pour mixture into bowl. Cover; refrigerate 2 hours or until chilled.

Beat chilled whipping cream in chilled bowl at high speed, scraping bowl often, until soft peaks form. Continue beating, gradually adding sugar, until stiff peaks form.

Divide strawberry-rhubarb mixture into 6 dessert dishes. Dollop each serving with about 1/3 cup cream mixture just before serving; swirl gently with knife for marbled effect. Garnish with strawberry halves, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Source: Land o’Lakes

<&rule>

GARLIC CHICKEN STRAWBERRY SALAD</&hrdp2>

1/4 cup butter

1 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1 (14-ounce) package boneless skinless chicken tenders

1 cup walnuts, halved

1 (5-ounce) package spring mix salad greens

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries, stems removed

1/4 cup green onions, cut diagonally

1/2 cup blue or feta cheese crumbles

Melt butter in 12-inch skillet over medium heat until sizzling. Add garlic and parsley; sauté 1 minute. Add chicken; cook, stirring often, 5-7 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from pan. Cut chicken into 1-inch strips; keep warm.

Place walnuts into same skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes or until toasted.

Toss greens with olive oil and pepper in serving bowl. Add toasted walnuts, strawberries and green onions; toss lightly. Place onto individual serving plates. Sprinkle each with cheese crumbles; top with chicken strips. Makes 4 servings.

Source: Land ‘o Lakes

<&rule>

GRILLED HONEY JALAPENO STRAWBERRY POPPERS</&hrdp2>

2 ounces (1/4 package) cream cheese, softened

1 medium jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 arge strawberries

1 shortbread cookie, crushed

Mix cream cheese, jalapeño, honey and vanilla in small bowl until well blended. Set aside.

Stem and core strawberries. Fill strawberries with cream cheese mixture. Place strawberries in jalapeño popper tray.

Grill over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until strawberries are warmed. Top with crushed cookies.

Oven method: Prepare strawberries as directed. Bake jalapeño popper tray on lowest rack of preheated 350 F oven 5 minutes.

Makes 12 poppers.

Source: McCormick Kitchens

<&rule>

STRAWBERRY BREAKFAST TACOS</&hrdp2>

2 tablespoons butter

6 flour tortillas (6 inches)

1/3 cup cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup vanilla yogurt

1-3/4 cups quartered fresh strawberries

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon butter over medium-low heat. Add 1 tortilla; cook each side until light golden, 1-2 minutes. Transfer to wire rack. Repeat with remaining butter and tortillas.

Beat together cream cheese, honey and cinnamon; slowly mix in yogurt until blended. Spread tortillas with cream cheese mixture; top with strawberries. Makes 6 tacos.

Source: Taste of Home

<&rule>

PORK TENDERLOIN MEDALLIONS WITH STRAWBERRY SAUCE</&hrdp2>

1-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 cups chopped fresh strawberries, divided

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onions

In a large saucepan, combine broth, 1 cup strawberries, vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Strain mixture and set aside liquid, discarding solids.

Sprinkle pork with garlic powder, salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown pork in batches on both sides. Remove and keep warm.

Add broth mixture to the pan; bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth and gradually stir into skillet.

Return pork to the pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir until sauce is thickened and pork is tender, about 2 minutes. Top servings with cheese, onions and remaining 1 cup strawberries.

Source: Taste of Home

<&rule>

Lemon Watermelon Strawberry Slush</&hrdp2>

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups seeded watermelon chunks

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup ice cubes

1/4 teaspoon pure lemon extract

10 drops McCormick Red Food Color

Place strawberries and watermelon in blender container; cover.

Blend on high speed until smooth. Add remaining ingredients; cover.

Blend until well mixed and smooth. Serve immediately in tall ice-filled beverage glasses. Makes 4 servings.

Source: McCormick Kitchens

<&rule>

Strawberry-Mango Margarita</&hrdp2>

1/3 cup apricot jam

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Ancho Chile Pepper

1 cup crushed ice

1 cup strawberry halves

1/2 cup tequila

1/4 cup mango puree

1/4 cup orange-flavored liqueur, such as Cointreau

For the chamoy sauce, place apricot jam, lime juice, red pepper and ancho chile pepper in blender container; cover.

Add crushed ice, strawberries, tequila, mango puree and liqueur to blender container; cover.

Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into beverage glasses. Makes 3 1-cup servings.

Source: McCormick Kitchens