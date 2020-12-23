Strategies for becoming fiscally fit for new year

Changes in life can be large or small and come in a variety of ways. Some are planned and others are surprises; some are welcome and others are unwelcome. Those changes often influence our financial needs and objectives. Yet, we don’t always take action when we should as we go about our busy lives.

Like being physically fit, financial health requires preparation, discipline and knowledgeable guidance. Periodic check-ups help your finances run smoothly. The start of a new year is a good time to evaluate your financial fitness and decide if adjustments and additional “exercise” are needed.

A checklist can be helpful to take the pulse of your financial fitness and point you to where action is needed. The first step is to review the list of potential life changes and put a check mark next to those you have experienced in recent years. These should influence your thinking in step two.

Life changes

Birth or adoption of a child or grandchild

Marital status

Employer changed benefit plans

Turn (or turned) age 59.5 or 72 this year

Inherited assets (or expect to)

Started a business, material change in a business

Bought/sold home or second home