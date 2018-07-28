Tech-savvy Charlotte is confused when she receives a new toy --- a doll! Once she finds the hidden battery pack, things get interesting. Join us for Storytime to celebrate the creative spirit of play and get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4!
Starts at 11 a.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1518 Flammang Drive, Waterloo.
