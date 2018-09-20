The 1960s and ‘70s were a time of unprecedented growth and economic development in the Cedar Valley. Employment at John Deere peaked in the mid-‘70s and surpassed Rath Packing Co., as the area’s largest employer. Deere also expanded its footprint with a foundry and product engineering center.
Hard-working Cedar Valley residents found new livelihoods at retail stores in the area’s modern indoor shopping malls, Crossroads and College Square.
Waterloo’s downtown redevelopment plans included building a new flood control system, rebuilding downtown bridges and putting the finishing touches on a new convention center. In Cedar Falls, people found work in new retail stores, restaurants and businesses on the Parkade, and companies moved to the newly established Cedar Falls Industrial Center.
All of this new growth gave impetus to a new identity for Waterloo and Cedar Falls as a metro area.
