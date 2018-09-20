Cedar Valley citizens are not strangers to hardship or adversity.
Communities have shared their grief at the murder of two young girls in Evansdale and endured the loss of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and much more.
The area has battled back from economic downturns and recovered from natural disasters, including flooding when the Cedar River has overflowed its banks, snowstorms that have left behind snow measured in feet, not inches, and the devastating EF5 tornado that hit Parkersburg in 2008.
Author C.S. Lewis once said that “hardship often prepares ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny.” In the Cedar Valley, neighbors help neighbors and communities respond and have grown in strength and character, as a result.
