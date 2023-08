"You will never know how much it cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it." Patrick Henry

We have a Congress that tears itself apart attacking each other, instead of attacking drug and gun violence; a southern border so badly managed the authorities have taken to killing migrants; theocracy creeping into state government.

It is time for everyone of us to remember who we are as Americans and put an end to this craziness.

Bob Black, Waterloo