DEBRA WARRENS
WATERLOO --- We have a president who acts like he is playing the game Clue when it comes to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. American citizens and world leaders know the ruthless MBS and other Saudi Arabians killed him. But why has it taken so long for Trump to come to accept that fact? Could it be because of the money in his businesses and Jared Kushner's money in his business dealings?
More importantly this is about all the hate that Trump spreads about journalists! That hate is spreading to countries controlled by dictators and autocrats. Journalists have the right to freedom of speech. It is when the leaders of these countries want to silence them we should speak out.
When the dictators and autocrats of these counties pick up the hate that Trump spreads about journalists that becomes a bigger problem in our world. It not only makes us Americans not safe when we travel in other countries, it makes journalists not safe when they are doing their jobs! That's wrong,and we have to use our moral compass to stop the hate against journalists.
