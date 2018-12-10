If you have student loan debt, you're not alone. In the United States, there are about 44 million borrowers each with an average of $37,172 in student loan debt.
Student loan amounts can amass when students switch majors, transfer colleges, pursue doctoral or master’s programs or use tuition dollars to fund non-education expenses.
Paying off student loans can take time, but there are steps to take to help repayment feel manageable. Borrowers equipped with knowledge, strategies and persistence can eventually pay student loans in full and then use their hard-earned dollars for other goals, like investing for retirement or purchasing a home.
Take charge
Even if you are years into making payments, it may be beneficial to take a step back and see if your system of repayment is still working to your advantage.
First, make a list of each lender from which money has been borrowed, then record the total amount owed. Some debtors will have loans through multiple lenders while some only borrowed from one lending service.
You may discover that you qualify for an income-based repayment plan or that consolidation best fits your current financial needs. If your student loan debt is higher than your salary, you will most likely be eligible for an income-based repayment plan. Consolidation, or refinancing, should be considered when a debtor wants to apply for a better interest rate after improving their credit score or when the original co-signer of the loan wants to be released from the loan. Contact your public or private lender for specific terms and conditions on repayment schedules.
Once you have determined the full amount owed, ask if your lender offers any programs that provide a small reduction in your interest rate if you choose to use auto-draft payments.
Also, in many cases interest paid on student loans can be deducted from your income tax filing. Consult with a tax professional for eligibility.
Live your life
Student loan debt doesn’t have to define you or cripple your finances. As long as you are paying at least the minimum amount due each month, you are working to eliminate the debt. If a friend wants to get drinks after work or your brother wants to see a movie over the weekend and you feel your budget can accommodate those types of expenses, then do those things.
Being able to occasionally dine at a new restaurant or feeling financially secure enough to be able contribute to a co-worker’s birthday gift will help you enjoy experiences and still feel like you are making progress in your student loan debt.
