Steadfastness, optimism and growth is the mindset for Cedar Valley

There is only one word that can serve as the title of this chapter of the Cedar Valley’s story: perseverance.

This has been a difficult time for every community, every state, and every country in the world, but at no time was giving up an option. The Cedar Valley (like all others) was hit hard but perseverance – the ability to keep moving ahead despite obstacles – has been highlighted in many ways.

Businesses in the Cedar Valley knew that to get through this and get ahead was to keep employees and patrons safe. Supporting and connecting with one another has never been more important.

Learning to not only connect and communicate virtually, but to demonstrate creativity in business practices was one of the few lifelines. At the risk of overusing these words, “pivot,” “innovation” and “collaboration” became part of our vocabulary. Innovation is taking place at all levels. Businesses came through the last year stronger by understanding their strengths and creatively capitalizing on them while at the same time making changes when gaps were revealed. Small businesses who quickly learned how to bump up their website, adjust their hours of business, adopt technologies they never expected to try – have and will continue to see large returns.