Steadfastness, optimism and growth is the mindset for Cedar Valley

There is only one word that can serve as the title of this chapter of the Cedar Valley’s story: perseverance.
This has been a difficult time for every community, every state, and every country in the world, but at no time was giving up an option. The Cedar Valley (like all others) was hit hard but perseverance – the ability to keep moving ahead despite obstacles – has been highlighted in many ways.
Businesses in the Cedar Valley knew that to get through this and get ahead was to keep employees and patrons safe. Supporting and connecting with one another has never been more important.
Learning to not only connect and communicate virtually, but to demonstrate creativity in business practices was one of the few lifelines. At the risk of overusing these words, “pivot,” “innovation” and “collaboration” became part of our vocabulary. Innovation is taking place at all levels. Businesses came through the last year stronger by understanding their strengths and creatively capitalizing on them while at the same time making changes when gaps were revealed. Small businesses who quickly learned how to bump up their website, adjust their hours of business, adopt technologies they never expected to try – have and will continue to see large returns.
At Grow Cedar Valley, we needed to innovate as well. We established and maintain an online resource page updated with daily information about ways to access resources specific to business success as well as information on the status of the pandemic and recovery. There were campaigns to support local businesses by buying gift cards, ordering online and carry-out. Webinars were provided on working remotely, staying connected with co-workers and customers, dealing with isolation, workplace safety, new ways to market and message and how to prepare for life after the pandemic.
While we have faced many challenges, it has also inspired extraordinary levels of compassion, creativity and collaboration. One thing that has become apparently evident through all of this – the Cedar Valley is strong! There are countless tales of bravery and selfless giving, generous support for our community neighbors and resounding proof that we are proud of where we call home. As time presses on, I challenge everyone to remember how our community rallied to support our small businesses, nonprofits, and the local economy — and to continue that effort.
Relationships deepen through shared struggles and knowledge can be gained in recognizing all the changes we still need to make to thrive in this new and unfamiliar reality.
It’s OK to smile warmly instead of shaking hands.
It’s OK to adopt remote work-from-home options.
It’s OK to explain to customers and clients that conditions in our transactions may look different but will continue to provide exemplary service.
While many of these options are not new concepts, we are now seeing them through a new lens and have tested their viability. The reality now becomes how we leverage this new knowledge and use it to strengthen our businesses as we move forward. Things will be uncertain and “shifts” are a way of life.
The outlook for 2021 is optimistic and will include continued change. We must show steadfastness in doing what is necessary despite how hard it is or how long it takes to reach the goal – that is our perseverance. We can thrive … not just survive.