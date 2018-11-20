We're a nation of multi-taskers, often keeping an eye on our phones or other devices even while lounging on the sofa watching television.
And those devices need power. Who wants to keep getting up to plug stuff in when you're bingeing a great show, reading a good book or otherwise chilling?
Turns out, you don't have to. Furniture makers are responding to our multi-tasking lifestyle with seating and surfaces featuring integrated sockets and USB ports. All you have to do is position your chair or table within range of a wall plug to keep the juice flowing, and then you can tap into the furniture's power source.
On some pieces, the power access is in an armrest or base panel, while others have it built into the legs, side panels or drawers.
Another clever hiding spot: lamp bases. Lamps Plus has many options, including the Karla table lamp from 360 Lighting, with a sleek brass or polished-steel column. A pair of Ledger mercury-glass table lamps also come equipped with USB ports.
