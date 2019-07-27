FORT DODGE -- West Des Moines Valley began the season ranked No. 1 in Class 5A softball.
The Tigers finished on top, as well, with an 8-5 triumph over a Waukee team that took over the No. 1 spot in the rankings early in the year and never gave it up Friday night in the final game of the 2019 state tournament.
It was a back and forth battle between two familiar rivals who split four regular-season meetings. Valley led 1-0, Waukee took a 4-2 lead after two innings and it was a 4-4 game after four.
Valley regained the lead at 6-4 in the top of the fifth, but Waukee made it 6-5 in the bottom half. Two runs in the top of the seventh finally gave the Tigers some breathing room and pitcher Haley Gatica retired the Warriors to secure the win.
Gianna Lara went 4-for-4, Gatica had three hits and Alex Honnold, Hailey Etzel and Maggie House had two each for Valley (32-10), which racked up 16 total hits. Etzel finished with four RBIs and Lara had a homer.
Waukee (40-4) got two hits from Delaney Taylor and two RBIs apiece from Heidi Wheeler and Reagan Bartholomew.
Valley won its first state championship since 2010 and seventh overall.
Class 4A
CARLISLE WINS TITLE: Carlisle made the game's only run stand up for a 1-0 win over North Scott in the Class 4A state softball championship game Friday.
The No. 1-ranked Wildcats (38-3) pushed that run across in the bottom of the third inning and pitchers Molly Hoekstra and Lexxi Link protected it with a combined shutout.
Hoekstra scattered five hits over the first 5 2/3 innings before Link closed it out with 1 1/3 hitless innings. Delaney Schnathorst had two hits for Carlisle while Sam Lee had a pair for third-ranked North Scott (27-5).
COMETS RALLY FOR THIRD: Charles City rallied late and grabbed a 6-5, eight-inning walk-off victory over West Delaware in the third-place game.
West Delaware (31-12) scored four runs in the top of the second inning and led 5-2 after five innings. Charles City scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, then forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh before winning it in the eighth.
With the international tiebreaker format in effect for extra innings, a Charles City runner was placed on second to start the bottom of the eighth. The Comets proceeded to load the bases, and Alex Litterer raced home on a wild pitch to end it.
Rachel Chambers and Kiki Connell had two hits apiece for the Comets (37-4), including a home run by Chambers, while Chambers, Allie Cross and Sadie Gebel drove in one run each. Pitcher Samantha Heyer capped a brilliant high school career with a complete-game five-hitter that included seven strikeouts.
Charles City's Heyer and Ashlyn Hoeft made the all-tournament team.
Class 3A
THIRD STRAIGHT FOR ASSUMPTION: Davenport Assumption became the sixth Iowa high school to capture three consecutive state softball champions when the Knights stopped Louisa-Muscatine 8-3 Friday in the Class 3A championship game.
Top-ranked Assumption (41-2) jumped on the second-ranked Falcons early, scoring all their runs in the first three innings, then held on late after Louisa-Muscatine (35-5) plated four runs in the fourth to make a game of it.
Lauren Loken hit a two-run home run for Assumption, Anna Wohlers drove in two runs and Lea Nelson had two hits. Katie Hearn had two hits and Brynn Jeambey knocked in a pair for the Falcons, who outhit the Knights 8-6.
COLUMBUS BOWS IN FINALE: West Liberty erupted for five runs in the second inning and defeated Waterloo Columbus in the Class 3A third-place game.
Columbus got within 6-3 in the top of the fourth, but two more West Liberty runs in the bottom of the fourth set the final margin.
Macy Akers had two hits and four RBIs for West Liberty (30-6) while Austyn Crees hammered a two-run home run.
Kayla Sproul had a pair of hits and an RBI for Columbus (36-6) while Maliyah Little homered and knocked in two runs.
Sailors Taylor Hogan and Alivia Schultz were named to the all-tournament team.
