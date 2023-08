DES MOINES -- Ashvika Karwal, 8, of Cedar Falls was the winner of the Spelling Bee competition in the First and Second Grades division Friday at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Coby Suhr, 10, of Raymond, took second place in the Third and Fourth Grades division.

In the Fifth and Sixth Grades competition, Daryn Gumm, 10, of Waterloo took second place.