State cross country fields set

DIKE – The state cross country fields were completed Thursday with Class 1A and 2A qualifiers were held across the state.

In Dike, the Denver and Jesup girls’ teams each qualified.

Denver's Reeve Ristau, Jesup's Nolan Evans win individual NICL titles The North Iowa Cedar League cross country championships were held Thursday at Pine Lake State Park.

The Cyclones blew away the field as Reeve Ristau (2nd), Amber Homan (5th), Chloe Ristau (6th), Laci Even (7th) and Hailey Homan (12th) all finished in the Top 15.

Jesup was led by Mackenzie Wilson’s third-place finish. J-Hawk teammates Amanda Treptow was fourth and Clare Wright was ninth.

Dike-New Hartford saw Taylor Kvale finished 11th and Izzy Houts (15th) to earn state meet trips.

In the boys’ race, Oelwein and Jesup each qualified as teams.

Cedar Falls boys' second, Tigers' Burnett third overall Cedar Falls hosted the Mississippi Division portion of the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meets Thursday at Birdsall Park.

The Huskies were led by Ray Gearhart’s fourth-place finish. Brennan Sauser was sixth and Conall Sauser was 14th.

Jesup was led by Nolan Evans, who took second, just one second behind individual winner Joey Hovinga of Forest City.

Denver’s Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter were seventh and 11th, respectively.

Wednesday

In Cedar Rapids in a Class 4A qualifier, Brayden Burnett’s second place finished helped Cedar Falls finish second to Dubuque Hempstead and qualify for next Friday’s state meet in Fort Dodge.

Burnett was one of four Tigers to finish in the top 15.

Burnett crossed in 15:42.7, while teammates Alex Horstman was sixth, Luke Hartman eighth and Colin Johnson 12th.

The Cedar Falls girls’ had two state qualifiers as Zoe Zylstra and Rachel Mandt finished 12th and 13th, respectively.

In Decorah in a 3A qualifier, Waverly-Shell Rock had three boys qualify, Nick Kepford, Andrew Cummer and Caleb Hoins.

Decorah and Charles City saw its teams qualify.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sydney Bochmann qualified for the girls’ race with a 10th place finish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0