WAVERLY — Carson Streeter’s teammates swarmed him on the turf in field of Hertel Field in Waverly on Tuesday.

Moments earlier the freshman made a game-winning 6-3 double play to defeat North Linn 10-0 and send his team to the Class 1A Iowa State Baseball Tournament.

A year prior the scene looked similar as Streeter made a 6-3 double play to seal a 2-0 win over Kee High to send the South Winneshiek Warriors to state and received a swarming from his teammates. He has waited all season to do it again.

“It was the same thing last year, we did the same thing,” Streeter said. “I have been waiting all year to do it again. We fought all postseason. We got put in a pretty hard substate…We knew we could do it. We knew we had the firepower.”

Keagen Streeter, Carson’s older brother and a South Winneshiek senior, sat on the receiving end of Streeter’s throw to first against North Linn on Tuesday. The brothers also combined for two runs in the contest as Carson drove Keagen home twice in the game in addition to combining for the game-winning play on defense.

In their final season together at South Winneshiek, the Streeters brothers played big roles in the Warriors’ postseason run, keeping their season alive.

“Being able to play with him in any sport is always pretty amazing,” Streeter said. “I do not want this to end. We have three more games at least. The day it ends I hope we are holding a trophy. We are ready to go.”

With their fourth state tournament berth in five years, the Warriors head to Carroll with their eyes set on their first win at Merchants Park according to senior Jamie Kuennen, who pitched a shutout on Tuesday in the Warriors win.

“I have played since I was in eighth grade,” Kuennen said. “It means a lot to be able to go down there with [everyone on the team] … Let’s get our first win down there. We have been down there four times in the last five years. Let’s get a win down there.”

South Winneshiek head coach Alexander Smith added to Kuennen’s comments and expanded them, saying desire for success at state goes beyond the 19 players on the Warriors’ roster.

“I would throw it out that it is not about the team at that point,” Smith said. “It is about the program. We are going to have alums that say ‘Let’s get a win.’ We are going to have young kids that are saying, ‘Let’s get a win.’ So, it is about the program at that point and taking us to that next level.

There are a lot of blue blood in 1A baseball. I think people would put us in that conversation, but, if we are truly there, we have to show up at state…You saw a sea of red [in Waverly] this evening. This is a baseball community. They love it.”

According to Smith, the Warriors ability to attack teams with a short game or power at the plate bodes well for their potential of success in Carroll.

“If you can put a bunt down and get on base, the next guy coming up is that much more confident,” Smith said. “Finding guys on base—the guy in front of you had some success, now I can have some success. It has certainly led to some great confidence and momentum for our guys.”

The Warriors blasted a pair of RBI doubles in their win over North Linn on Tuesday, but also laid down two bunts which led to two runs in the top of the fifth. In an earlier postseason win over Wapsie Valley, South Winneshiek bunted three times in a row to score three runs in the bottom of the first.

Additionally, the Warriors head to state with a stable of dependable arms. Kuennen and Keagen Streeter both offer the Warriors an option on the mound with more than 40 innings of work this season and a sub-2.00 ERA with 0.78 and 1.05 WHIPs, respectively. Freshman Braiden Todd factors as a third option with 40.0 innings of experience this season with a 3.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Despite their ability to score runs in myriad ways and limit the effectiveness of opposing batters, Smith knows South Winneshiek has its work cut out for it at state.

“We are certainly going to be in the category of being an underdog,” Smith said. “But we have been ranked. We have been there before. I think teams know what we offer on the mound and that we are certainly a team to be reckoned with.

“We will be ready to take on a top opponent and know fully well that we are probably going to have grind it out, face a good pitcher and see what we can put together for a game.”

The Warriors take on top-seeded Kingsley-Pierson (27-2) on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.