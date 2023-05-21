.500 White Sox third baseman Jake Burger is 11 for 22 (.500) with three homers and nine RBIs in six game since returning from the injured list.
STAT OF THE DAY
WATERLOO — A Vinton man has been arrested for allegedly cashing in another person’s winnings at a Waterloo casino.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
A neighbor in Waterloo spotted the children shortly after 6 a.m. walking unsupervised without clothing.
WATERLOO — Lost Island Waterpark has again been voted as one of USA Today’s Top 10 outdoor water parks.
Home ownership had been the last goal on her list after having graduated from college, paid off her car loan and gotten other debt under control.