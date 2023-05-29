100 On this date in 2001, Patrick Roy became the first goalie in NHL history to start 100 consecutive playoff games for one team when he took the ice for the Avalanche against the Devils in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
STAT OF THE DAY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Broadway tour companies were calling the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center to book shows for 2023-24 after ticket sales that made last…
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
The call for the public's help comes as police investigate a female found dead inside a residence at 5:45 a.m. Friday at 1401 17th Ave. in Eldora.
Authorities have identified the woman who died in a Sunday night stabbing in Waterloo.
A Waterloo man who was found dead in Elmwood Cemetery earlier this month died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.