1 On this date in 2014, Josh Beckett of the Dodgers recorded the first no-hitter of the year by blanking the Phillies, 6-0. It was the first no-hitter by a Dodgers pitcher since Hideo Nomo pitched one in 1996, and the first nine-inning no-hitter by an opposing pitcher in Philadelphia since Bill Stoneman of the Montreal Expos back in 1969.