6 On this date in 2009, Carl Crawford tied a modern major league record with six stolen bases to help Tampa Bay beat Boston 5-3. Crawford was the fourth player to swipe six bases in a game, joining Eddie Collins (twice), Otis Nixon, and Eric Young
STAT OF THE DAY
