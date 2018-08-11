100713tsr-hoover-observatory-02

Hoover Middle School eighth grade astronomy club member Kaitlyn Vickery takes a closer look at the telescope at the Charles W. Shirey Observatory behind Hoover Middle School in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, Oct. 7, 2013.

 

  • Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • Location: Shirey Observatory at Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.
  • Details: Hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. It is free and open to the public to observe the night sky.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments