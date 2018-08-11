Star Party 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Hoover Middle School eighth grade astronomy club member Kaitlyn Vickery takes a closer look at the telescope at the Charles W. Shirey Observatory behind Hoover Middle School in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, Oct. 7, 2013. TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.Location: Shirey Observatory at Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.Details: Hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. It is free and open to the public to observe the night sky. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Sky Hoover Astronomy Club Shirey Observatory Public Waterloo Night Hoover Middle School Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Neighbors call police as Cedar Falls girl sells sweets Teen arrested with gun following second car chase in months UPDATE: Shimp resigns council seat days after police called to home Fugitive chased and lost in woods near Vinton Mexican eatery replacing failed Harold's Chicken location in Waterloo promotion Professional Football Pickem and Win promotion Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls Celebrating 80 Years
