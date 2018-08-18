082117AP-eclipse-watch-party-1

Polk County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Anderson sets up a telescope during an eclipse watch party, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 

  • Time: 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo
  • Details: Black Hawk Astronomy Club members and Grout Museum staff will be on hand to point out current constellations. Telescopes and binoculars will be available for viewing the night sky.
  • Admisison: Free
