Stand up for hope poster
  • Time: 7 to 10 p.m. today.
  • Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Blvd., Waterloo.
  • Details: Comedians Nema William and Bernard Bell to perform in a comedy show to raise money for House of Hope. Tickets are $20. Doors at 6, show starts at 7, cash bar.
