Stacey Bentley

Bentley

STACEY BENTLEY, president and CEO, Community Bank and Trust Co., Waterloo, is among candidates nominated by the American Bankers Association for election to its board for 2018-2019 at the association’s annual convention in New York Oct. 21-23.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments