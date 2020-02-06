Spring 2020 gowns
Spring 2020 gowns

If you’ve got your heart set on a 2020 wedding date, here’s a look at what’s trending for gowns.

Ball gowns, redefined: Full, classic and gorgeous, many designers have put the emphasis on fabric, as much as detail. Dresses in satin and tulle are almost architectural-looking, but still ethereal.

Beautiful backing: Daring, fun and dramatic, dress backs are open, but not necessarily bare. Consider it added interest for wedding guests that often seem more of a bride’s dress from behind during the I do’s.

Crepe: Modern, flattering and structural but stretchy, crepe fabric is a modern look for a gown.

Feathers: Be the center of attention in a dress — long or short — that has delicate plumage for some serious optics.

Halter necklines: The style is flattering to many figure types and has a bit of a ‘70s vibe that works in this modern interpretation.

High-low: The high-low hemline — often with poufs and ruffles galore — demands a pair of killer wedding shoes.

Short: You spent a fortune on those wedding heels — why not show them off in a short, sassy dress? The mini look is especially good for destination weddings, smaller fetes or a more casual ceremony.

Slip: Slinky and a little show-offish for brides who don’t mind a dress that skims the body.

Suits and separates: Peplum jackets, deep necklines, trains, shorts and lace sleeves update this practical and pretty alternative to a traditional wedding gown.

