'Wyatt' made huge impact on wrestling

Wyatt was a great friend of the Courier, contributing numerous wrestling and football photos to this publication and website over the years. He donated a great deal of his time to this endeavor.

He and his wife, Kirsten, lived in Cedar Rapids but they also owned a home in Waterloo. Wyatt would stay at their house in Waterloo during parts of wrestling season whenever he covered events in this part of the state.

During his visitation on Friday afternoon, there were Predicament pens sitting on the table that included numerous photos of Wyatt along with many of his photos that graced the covers of magazines and newspapers.

Wyatt was known for always handing out pens at events, and I still have many of them. Of course, I had to grab another pen on Friday. His motto of “Let’s keep wrestling on the move” won’t be forgotten.

What also impressed me about Wyatt was the enormous amount of time he devoted to the sport. For years, he worked full-time as a truck driver and he had just recently retired. When he was still working, he used most of his vacation time to cover wrestling events. I know he didn’t make a huge profit from wrestling, using much of his money from subscriptions to cover his expenses so he could travel to events. He didn’t do it for the money, he did it for his love for the sport.