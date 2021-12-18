Waverly-Shell Rock wins the 2021 Battle of Waterloo

After the 2020 Battle of Waterloo was canceled due to COVID-19, the 2021 version would've been a success no matter who won just by virtue of taking place.

Still, it was a major success regardless of circumstance as well.

“It’s been really good,” said Waterloo School District AD Dan Huff. “We had a great day Friday with really good attendance.”

Attendance was outstanding Saturday as well when Young Arena had plenty of folks in the seats to witness the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks win both the boys and girls Battle of Waterloo. It's the third time the Go-Hawk boys have won the tournament and the first championship for the girls.

"This is a big thing," said 195 pound champion McCrae Hagarty. "We beat West Delaware from 2A, we beat Don Bosco from 1A and those are the top teams (in their class). Just coming out of here knowing that we can win is really sweet."

The girls competition was Friday. The Go-Hawks advanced out of their bracket after they defeated Independence 48-6, North Scott 54-6, and Osage 30-22.

In the final Championship bracket, WSR defeated Charles City 36-24 to start and upended Crestwood 36-24 to win the title.

First up on Friday was the Barman/Miller Bracket. Three local teams were competing in that one with Don Bosco defeating Waterloo East in the first match of the day 70-6 while Union lost to Crestwood 48-27. After East beat Epworth WD 40-39 and Union beat NH/TV 37-36, Union defeated the Trokans for 5th place 42-36.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco advanced past Alburnett 49-21 before defeating Ankeny 45-28 to win the bracket.

There were two Waterloo based teams in the Sorensen Bracket and they faced each other to start the day. Waverly-Shell Rock took down Columbus Catholic 57-16 to advance. Catholic then lost to Prairie, CR 57-21 while the Go-Hawks beat Nashua-Plainfield 58-20. In the championship, Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Osage 54-17.

Three Waterloo area teams entered the Carter/Nelson bracket. Waterloo West started out the day losing to West Delaware 70-6 before falling to Assumption 54-25. Cedar Falls survived a close call against North Scott 37-36 to start before losing to Linn-Mar 38-29. The Tigers fell in the 3rd place match to Valley, WDM 48-28. Denver lost to Linn-Mar 54-25 before falling to North Scott 53-21.

The final bracket of the day was the Frost/Shavers Bracket where no Waterloo based teams competed. Indianola was the champion of that bracket.

Saturday was a new day. Pool 5 started the day with Union facing and losing to Prairie, CR 54-22 and North Scott 48-27. Union finished fourth place in the pool after losing to Lake Mills 42-37.

Pool 6 was a morning session as well. Waterloo East had a solid start as they downed Clear Lake 55-23 before falling to Assumption 44-19. In the third match, East defeated Wapsie Valley 42-31 to finish in second place in their pool.

Pool 7 saw Denver go 1-2 with a 48-28 win over Bishop Heelen and losses to Epworth, WD (63-15) and City High (48-33). In Pool 8, Columbus Catholic was defeated by NH/TV 63-15 and didn’t have to face a second opponent while West didn’t have a first opponent but lost to NH/TV 60-21. Columbus beat West 36-35 in the final match as Catholic took second and West took third in Pool 8.

Then, there was the consolation Pool. Cedar Falls took third place with a 30-18 win over Independence and a 42-15 loss to Bettendorf.

Cedar Falls also participated in Pool 4 where they first lost to Pleasant Valley 40-27 before defeating Alburnett 50-27. The Tigers beat Charles City 62-18 after that to take second place in the Pool.

In Pools 3 and 2, no local teams competed. Crestwood was the champion of Pool 3 and Linn-Mar was champion of Pool 2.

Finally, the Championship Pool closed things out for the night. Don Bosco started off by beating West Delaware 30-29 while WSR downed Indianola 49-18. Don Bosco then beat Indianola 40-22 before Waverly-Shell Rock took down West Delaware 37-33. The championship bout between the Go-Hawks and the Dons saw WSR win with little trouble as they were the victors 50-14.

