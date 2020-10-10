Waterloo's Gadson to wrestle for national championship

CORALVILLE – Kyven Gadson will wrestle for a national championship today.
The Waterloo native and former NCAA champ for Iowa State reached the 97-kilogram finals in freestyle competition at the 2020 United States Senior Nationals at the Xtream Arena on Saturday night, advancing when 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder was unable to continue against Gadson because of a lower leg injury.
Gadson had taken a quick 2-0 lead in the semifinal and held a 5-0 advantage over the top-seeded Snyder when the injury default occurred, moving him into a match against third-seeded Kollin Moore in today’s 12:30 p.m. championship session.
Before his match with Snyder, Gadson had advanced with a decision and a quarterfinal pin over Eric Schultz.
Iowa wrestler Jaydin Eierman, Iowa State wrestler David Carr and former Northern Iowa national champion Drew Foster reached the semifinals as well, but fell in the consolation bracket with their first loss of the day.
Seeded second at 65 kilograms, Eierman fell behind early in a 13-5 semifinal loss to third-seeded Evan Henderson, a two-time all-American during his collegiate career at North Carolina.
The loss came after Eierman took control early in his quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded Matthew Kolodzik, a three-time all-American at Princeton.
He used a five-point throw to open a 6-1 lead after the first period, a margin he maintained before giving up pair of step out points and a takedown at the end to advance with a 6-5 win.
Competing for the first time since enrolling at Iowa as a graduate transfer, Eierman quickly worked his way into the quarterfinals.
A three-time all-American for Missouri at the collegiate level, Eierman opened competition with 10-0 and 11-0 technical falls before closing the opening session with a pin over seventh-seeded Ethan Lizak in 3 minutes, 35 seconds.
Eierman was leading 8-0 when he recorded the fall 35 seconds into the second period.
Carr and Foster each lost to top-seeded entries in their semifinal matches.
Seeded fifth at 74 kilograms, Carr reached the semifinals with a with a 10-5 victory over fourth-seeded Ryan Deakin, a current senior at Northwestern.
Top-seeded Logan Massa ended Carr’s title hopes 4-0 in the semifinals.
Foster advanced to the semifinals at 86 kilograms with an 11-0 technical superiority decision over Andrew Morgan, a senior at Campbell.
The fifth-seeded Foster then dropped a 7-4 semifinal decision to top-seeded Nate Jackson, a former Indiana wrestler who will face second-seeded Gabe Dean for the title today.
Former Hawkeye Jeremiah Moody went 1-2 on the day at 74 kilograms, dropping his opener against Jarrett Jacques 10-0 on technical superiority before winning 9-7 over Grant Henderson and then falling 12-2 to Jake Kaeting in the consolation bracket.
Today’s finals will include just three top seeds, Massa, Jackson and Vitali Arujau at 57 kilograms, where unseeded Michigan freshman Dylan Ragusin reached the finals.
