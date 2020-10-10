Waterloo's Gadson to wrestle for national championship

He used a five-point throw to open a 6-1 lead after the first period, a margin he maintained before giving up pair of step out points and a takedown at the end to advance with a 6-5 win.

Competing for the first time since enrolling at Iowa as a graduate transfer, Eierman quickly worked his way into the quarterfinals.

A three-time all-American for Missouri at the collegiate level, Eierman opened competition with 10-0 and 11-0 technical falls before closing the opening session with a pin over seventh-seeded Ethan Lizak in 3 minutes, 35 seconds.

Eierman was leading 8-0 when he recorded the fall 35 seconds into the second period.

Carr and Foster each lost to top-seeded entries in their semifinal matches.

Seeded fifth at 74 kilograms, Carr reached the semifinals with a with a 10-5 victory over fourth-seeded Ryan Deakin, a current senior at Northwestern.

Top-seeded Logan Massa ended Carr’s title hopes 4-0 in the semifinals.

Foster advanced to the semifinals at 86 kilograms with an 11-0 technical superiority decision over Andrew Morgan, a senior at Campbell.