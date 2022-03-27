Waterloo wrestling legend Chuck Yagla honored at Dan Gable Museum

Waterloo wrestling legend Chuck Yagla was honored at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable museum with a wall-signing on Sunday, commemorating his contributions to the state’s most beloved sport.

Yagla, who graduated from Columbus Catholic in 1972, joined the wrestling team at the University of Iowa that same year. At the same time, Gable was starting out as assistant coach under head coach Gary Kurdelmeier, coming off his Olympic gold medal in Munich. Back then, Gable was finding his footing as a coach as Yagla was finding his footing in college, but the two formed a strong dynamic.

“When I went to work for the first time as an official wrestling coach assistant, I was pretty green behind the ears, yet even though probably not as green as most people would’ve been,” Gable said. “But still, coaching was a lot more than just inside the wrestling room, and that’s what I had to learn.”

Through his collegiate wrestling career, Yagla won two NCAA championships at 150 lbs. in 1975 and 1976, the latter year being named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

After he graduated from Iowa, Yagla went on to become an assistant coach when Gable was promoted to lead the program. The two became friends and even sparring partners.

“The dynamic with coach Gable is he was a great coach,” Yagla said. “I mean I learned so much from him, it’s just unbelievable. And some people say it’s fortunate, or unfortunate, but he and I wrestled in the same weight class, so I worked out with him a lot.”

Yagla continued wrestling, becoming a freestyle alternate in the Olympic qualifiers in 1976, and making Team USA for the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. However, he was unable to compete due to Pres. Jimmy Carter’s boycott during the Soviet-Afghan War. Despite being unable to compete, he still considers it his greatest accomplishment.

“I tell people my biggest honor, I feel, as a wrestler was making the United States Olympic team,” Yagla said. “I don’t care what sport it is, to make the United States Olympic team, that’s a huge accomplishment and a huge honor.”

He also was runner-up in the 1979 Tbilisi Tournament in the Soviet Union, and won gold and silver medals in the World Cup.

Yagla is just the fifth wrestler to be given the honor of a wall-signing at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0