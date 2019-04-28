LAS VEGAS -- Waterloo native and former Iowa State national champion Kyven Gadson won his second U.S. Open men's freestyle wrestling championship Saturday at South Point Arena in Las Vegas.
Wrestling at 97 kilograms, Gadson went 4-0 without surrendering a point, including a 5-0 victory over Ben Honis of Cornell in the finals. Gadson's win advances him to the best-of-three finals at the World Team Trials next month.
In other results, former Iowa standout Thomas Gilman placed second at 57 kilograms, falling to Oklahoma State's Daton Fix in the finals, 8-4.
In the Junior Freestyle Division, Iowa State's David Carr edged Iowa's Nelson Brands, 4-2, on the way to the title at 74 kilograms. Hawkeye Tony Cassioppi won the heavyweight championship.
In the Senior Division, Cory Clark was fifth, Tony Ramos sixth and Earl Hall seventh at 61 kilos. Brandon Sorensen took fifth at 70 kilograms while Pat Downey was the champion and Sam Brooks was third at 86 kilos.
