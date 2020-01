Wartburg wrestlers escape upset

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Newcomer Jordan Brandon delivered a major decision to lift second-seeded Wartburg College to a 21-20 victory over Baldwin Wallace in the quarterfinals Friday of the NWCA National Duals Friday.

The Knights (8-0) opened with a 25-18 win over Millikin, but struggled against Baldwin Wallace, winning just four matches.

Wartburg got falls from Brady Fritz and Charles City’s Max Forsyth at 165 pounds and then a technical fall from top-ranked Kyle Briggs at 184. Briggs got a takedown with five seconds left to secure the technical fall.

But after Zeckary Lehman upset fourth-ranked Kobe Woods 8-3 to allow Baldwin Wallace to take a 20-17 lead, the Knights needed something big from Brandon, a former Michigan high school state champion.

Brandon delivered with a 12-4 victory over Jarod Miller and pushed Wartburg into the semifinals for the 19th consecutive year.

Luther College went 1-2 as the Norse lost to North Central (25-13), beat Wisconsin-La Crosse 19-18 on criteria with the help of a big Keenan Feldpausch victory at 285, and then fell to Olivet 26-18 in the second round of consolation action.