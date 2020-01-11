Wartburg wins 12th National Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Wartburg College wrestlers upset three defending national champions Saturday as the Knights stormed to their 12th NWCA National Duals championship.

The second-ranked Knights got upset wins from Brady Fritz, Max Forsyth and Kobe Wood as they knocked off top-ranked and two-time defending champion Augsburg College, 24-15, in the Division III championship match.

“That dual… that was a dogfight in every single one of those matches,” Wartburg head coach Eric Keller said. “We had guys step up and do it for each other, and that is when it is special is when they do it for each other.

“Obviously, we made some mistakes, but those guys came together collectively at one time, stepped up and rose to the occasion. It feels good.”

A year after getting upset in the semifinals, ending a run of 17 consecutive National Duals final appearances, and one day after a come-from-behind win to beat Baldwin Wallace 21-20 in the quarterfinals, the Knights were a beast Saturday.

Wartburg crushed Wabash College 38-6 in the semifinals and then seized control early against Augsburg, withstood an Auggie charge, and then won four of the last five matches to wrap up the title.