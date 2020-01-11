Wartburg wins 12th National Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Wartburg College wrestlers upset three defending national champions Saturday as the Knights stormed to their 12th NWCA National Duals championship.
The second-ranked Knights got upset wins from Brady Fritz, Max Forsyth and Kobe Wood as they knocked off top-ranked and two-time defending champion Augsburg College, 24-15, in the Division III championship match.
“That dual… that was a dogfight in every single one of those matches,” Wartburg head coach Eric Keller said. “We had guys step up and do it for each other, and that is when it is special is when they do it for each other.
“Obviously, we made some mistakes, but those guys came together collectively at one time, stepped up and rose to the occasion. It feels good.”
A year after getting upset in the semifinals, ending a run of 17 consecutive National Duals final appearances, and one day after a come-from-behind win to beat Baldwin Wallace 21-20 in the quarterfinals, the Knights were a beast Saturday.
Wartburg crushed Wabash College 38-6 in the semifinals and then seized control early against Augsburg, withstood an Auggie charge, and then won four of the last five matches to wrap up the title.
In addition to the big upset wins, Wartburg saw top-ranked Kris Rumph beat No. 2 Victor Gilva 6-4 at 133. Then Fritz, ranked second, hit an outside single and lifted defending national champion and No. 1 David Flynn’s leg into the air before finishing a takedown with 10 seconds left at 141 for a 3-1 win and a 9-0 lead.
Augsburg answered with back-to-back pins at 149 and 157, before unranked Max Forsyth pinned defending 165-pound national champion Lucas Jeske in 5 minutes, 55 seconds to push the Knights back in front, 15-12.
“That was huge,” Keller said of Forsyth’s win. “Timing-wise … we were ahead at 149 and got pinned. We were ahead at 157 and got pinned. You could feel the momentum shifting. And then, here comes Jeske. But Max was in control from the beginning. He got the first takedown … him going and getting that was huge.”
Paul Calo extended the lead to 18-12 with a 6-2 win over Nick Rogge, before Augsburg’s second-ranked Tanner Vassar upset the Knights’ No. 1 Kyle Briggs, 4-3, at 184.
But Wartburg did not wilt. Woods scored early en route to a 5-1 win over national champion Lance Benick at 197.
“We knew going into the dual that every match would be hard, but also there wasn’t a single match we didn’t think we could not win," said Keller. "I think you have to think that way. Then we had guys dig deep and they dug deep.”
Jordon Brandon, Friday’s hero in the quarterfinals, closed out the championship with a 7-4 win at heavyweight.
Upper Iowa took seventh in Division II. The Peacocks have now finished in the top eight at the dual championships for eight consecutive seasons.
After losing to Pittsburgh-Johnstown in its consolation semifinal, Upper Iowa won the first five matches of the seventh-place match against Tiffin en route to a 28-10 victory.
Fairbank native Donny Schmit recorded a technical fall over Richetshaye Puente, 16-1, at 133, while former North Fayette Valley prep Nick Baumler racked up a 25-10 technical fall victory over Nicolas Smythe at 197.