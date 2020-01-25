You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wartburg rolls to ARC Duals title
0 comments
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wartburg rolls to ARC Duals title

{{featured_button_text}}

PELLA -- Top-ranked Wartburg College powered its way to the championship in its half of the American Rivers Conference Duals Saturday at Central College.

The Knights (14-0, 6-0) breezed past Dubuque 41-9 and Buena Vista 44-3 before wrapping up the title with a 29-15 win over 20th-ranked Central (11-5, 2-4).

Kobey Pritchard, Kris Rumpf and Max Forsyth pinned their Central opponents, and Martine Sandoval racked up an 18-3 technical fall. Wartburg's top-ranked 141-pounder Brady Fritz was upset by No. 10 Daniel Radcliffe, 11-10.

Forsyth had two pins and a decision on the day, Pritchard pinned both of his opponents, Martine Sandoval had a pin and the technical fall, Paul Calo was 3-0 with a pin, a major and a regular decision, and second-ranked Kyle Briggs picked up wins by forfeit, pin and a 13-6 decision.

In the pod hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan, Loras went 4-0 to claim the title. The Duhawks defeated Coe 29-9 in the championship dual.

Luther College went 2-2. The Norse fell to Coe 33-10 and Loras 46-0 while defeating Simpson 37-6 and Nebraska Wesleyan 41-8.

college-logo-wartburg.jpg

Summaries

At Pella

WARTBURG 41, DUBUQUE 9

125 -- Kobey Pritchard (Wart) pinned Aaron Black, 4:55, 133 -- Brandon Hazelton (Dub) pinned Joe Pins, :46, 141 -- Brady Fritz (Wart) tech. fall over Isaiah Williams, 15-0, 149 -- Luke Radeke (Dub) dec. Brock Rathbun, 6-4, 157 -- Martine Sandoval (Wart) pinned Jessy Diaz, 2:35, 165 -- Max Forsyth (Wart) dec. Zarik Anderson, 9-2, 174 -- Paul Calo (Wart) pinned Logan Sears, 1:58, 184 -- Kyle Briggs (Wart) won by forfeit, 197 -- Brock Meyer (Wart) dec. Jack Allen, 7-3, 285 -- Jordan Brandon (Wart) won by injury default over Robert Melise.

WARTBURG 44, BUENA VISTA 3

125 -- Dylan Albrecht (Wart) dec. Byron Fleming, 3-1, 133 -- Pins (Wart) tech. fall over Axel Hernandez, 16-1, 141 -- Nick Meling (Wart) tech. fall over Jonathan Thomas, 16-0, 149 -- Rathbun (Wart) pinned Collin Stilson, 1:15, 157 -- Shea Hartzler (Wart) dec. Teyler Bruch, 8-5, 165 -- Forsyth (Wart) pinned Parker Pruel, :53, 174 -- Calo (Wart) maj. dec. Floyd Miller, 17-3, 184 -- Briggs (Wart) pinned Stephen White, 2:56, 197 -- Don Phillips II (BV) dec. Merhrshad Bashang, 7-2, 285 -- Brandon (Wart) pinned Nick Mitchell, :51.

WARTBURG 29, CENTRAL 15

125 -- Pritchard (Wart) pinned Chase Poston, :59, 133 -- Kris Rumpf (Wart) pinned Eric Santana, 6:47, 141 -- Daniel Radcliffe (Cent) dec. Fritz, 11-10, 149 -- Rob Areyano (Cent) dec. Zayren Terukina, 9-8, 157 -- Sandoval (Wart) tech. fall over Jackson Gissel, 18-3, 165 -- Forsyth (Wart) pinned Collin Groleau, 4:17, 174 -- Calo (Wart) dec. Griffen McBride, 6-3, 184 -- Briggs (Wart) dec. Nathan Fritz, 13-6, 197 -- Gavin Babcock (Cent) pinned Isaiah Cox, 2:04, 285 -- Duncan Lee (Cent) dec. Brandon, 6-5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News