Wartburg rolls to ARC Duals title

PELLA -- Top-ranked Wartburg College powered its way to the championship in its half of the American Rivers Conference Duals Saturday at Central College.

The Knights (14-0, 6-0) breezed past Dubuque 41-9 and Buena Vista 44-3 before wrapping up the title with a 29-15 win over 20th-ranked Central (11-5, 2-4).

Kobey Pritchard, Kris Rumpf and Max Forsyth pinned their Central opponents, and Martine Sandoval racked up an 18-3 technical fall. Wartburg's top-ranked 141-pounder Brady Fritz was upset by No. 10 Daniel Radcliffe, 11-10.

Forsyth had two pins and a decision on the day, Pritchard pinned both of his opponents, Martine Sandoval had a pin and the technical fall, Paul Calo was 3-0 with a pin, a major and a regular decision, and second-ranked Kyle Briggs picked up wins by forfeit, pin and a 13-6 decision.

In the pod hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan, Loras went 4-0 to claim the title. The Duhawks defeated Coe 29-9 in the championship dual.

Luther College went 2-2. The Norse fell to Coe 33-10 and Loras 46-0 while defeating Simpson 37-6 and Nebraska Wesleyan 41-8.

