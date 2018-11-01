WAVERLY — Some people think this is the year when the Wartburg College wrestling program takes a step back.
The Knights lost a national champion, two runners-up and five All-Americans after winning their third straight NCAA Division III championship a year ago. They are ranked just fourth in the NWCA preseason poll. Only four Wartburg wrestlers are ranked among the preseason top 10 at their respective weights.
Eric Keller couldn’t care less what anybody else thinks or what the polls say. Nobody knows the Knights’ wrestling room better than their head coach.
“We lost maybe arguably one of the best senior classes we’ve had in a long time and maybe ever, I don’t know,” Keller said at Wartburg’s winter sports media day Wednesday. “It’s a lot to lose in one year, half your lineup.
“We have a group of a lot of unknowns. They’re guys who maybe haven’t had the opportunity yet to be the guy with what we had ahead of them, and some of the guys haven’t developed to where they need to be yet. And some guys are new. We have 15 freshmen this year.
“We’re a young team, there’s no doubt about that, but guys come to Wartburg because they want to win a championship. They come here because they want to find out how good they can be. Our goal is set on helping each and every guy reach their full potential.
“We don’t talk a lot about the championship part of it. That’s the expectation.”
Keller said this will be a “development” year. He also said every year is a development year, to some degree.
“There has never been an easy national championship won,” he noted. “There won’t ever be. That’s what makes it special, regardless of what group you have coming back.”
The Knights aren’t without some proven firepower. Brennan Doebel is back at 125, Brock Rathbun returns at 133 after winning an NCAA title as a freshman and defending 149-pound national champ Cross Canone is back. Mike Ross (165) and Bowen Wileman (285) have also wrestled at a high level for Wartburg.
“There are a whole bunch of other good guys in that room who want their opportunity,” said Keller. “The reality is, no matter who you are and no matter what you’ve done last year, it’s got to be re-earned. There’s not a spot in that room that doesn’t have to be earned, no matter who you are.
“There’s a lot of guys who want to do that. They want to go earn it and get their opportunity to represent this program and put their stamp on this program’s history and be a part of winning championships.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: It’s a new chapter, so to speak, for head coach Bob Amsberry’s program. But while many of the main characters will be new, Ambsberry says there’s no reason the Knights can’t write another happy ending.
The nucleus of the group that went 96-23, won two regular-season conference titles, two conference tournaments, played in three straight NCAA tournaments and reached two NCAA Final Fours has graduated.
On the other hand, there are 11 returning players to carry on the culture and chemistry behind that success, led by former Cedar Falls High standouts Emma Gerde and Adrienne Boettger.
Coming off the bench last season, Gerdes shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range and averaged 8.2 points per game while Boettger shot 66.3 percent and averaged 5.1 points. Both contributed nearly four rebounds per contest. Gerdes also had 65 assists and 40 steals.
“Those two played in some really big games, and we’ll rely on them to help lead this young group,” said Amsberry.
Among the other veterans who could take on larger roles this season are four more from NE Iowa prep programs — Ally Conrad of Cedar Falls, Alecia Kimball of Dunkerton, Katie Lindeman of Grundy Center and Sarah Morkel of Independence.
“They saw what it means to play at a really, really high level,” said Amsberry.
Amsberry also likes what he’s seen from three transfers — Payton Draper of Waverly, Tori Hazard of Janesville and Amanda Brainerd of DeWitt.
“I think we have the potential to compete for a league title, and that’s our goal,” said Amsberry. “It won’t be as easy as it was last year, I can guarantee that. We’ve still got to grow and come together and figure out how we fit, but I really like this team.
“I like where we’re going. We have a lot of talent. It’s just a matter now of figuring out exactly what our best recipe is with these guys.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Head coach Dick Peth returns starters Jaran Sabus (15.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Cam Kickbush (11.3 ppg) and Josh Gehling (7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg), as well as Max Drahos-Smith (6.4 ppg), Ryan Stulken and Tyler Zumbach from the team’s primary rotation.
The Knights will need to fill in around those veterans with younger players.
“I would say our biggest challenge is the fact that about half our guys are new,” said Peth, whose team got some valuable preseason experience and scored 69 points in an exhibition loss to Division I Northern Iowa. “We’re still in the crawling stages, if you will ... infant stages ... with our philosophy and our base and it’s just taking a little bit longer to implement that. Our young guys are learning how to learn right now.”
Peth said the American Rivers Conference will be a force to be reckoned with again. Defending national champion Nebraska Wesleyan is the preseason No. 1 team this year.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: The Knights have their sights set on conference championships and bringing home some hardware from the NCAA Indoor Championships.
The distance crew should be a strength after the men captured the American Rivers title and the women placed second while the Knights also return some outstanding performers in the sprints and field events.
Assistant coach Melissa Norton said a group of 35 to 40 freshmen is making rapid progress, as well.
“To see the growth they have done here just in the last couple of weeks is absolutely phenomenal,” said Norton. “They’re not scared to go out and put forth an effort to push our upperclassmen to make them better.”
Wartburg will host the American Rivers indoor meet Feb. 22-23.
BOWLING: Wartburg’s inaugural bowling team has already started competition. Head coach Joe Squires has 17 total bowlers, including 13 recruits and four walk-ons.
The schedule consists entirely of tournaments where the Knights compete against teams from all levels of intercollegiate athletics.
“The hardest thing for freshman bowlers to realize is that what worked at the high school game will not work at the collegiate level,” noted Squires. “We are no longer bowling on what are considered easy shots, which are house patterns. We are now bowling on competition-specified bowling patterns.”
