Wartburg electrifying while advancing seven to NWCA semifinals

"That is exactly what we talk about every day," Knight head coach Eric Keller said. "We talk about wrestling to your highest potential whether that is by decision or beating a guy by 10 or pinning him. When you go out and wrestle to your highest potential these are the results you get. That is where success comes."

Briggs was in particular impressive recording falls in all three of his matches. His first two pins took him 10 and 16 seconds, before he had to work for his fall in the quarterfinals.

Briggs needed a whopping 2 minutes and 12 seconds to pin John Marsh of Cornell College.

“It was crazy” Briggs said. “It felt awesome.”

Kyner scored bonus in all three of his wins, while Fritz and Mulder each had two pins. Hollingsworth had a pin and a major.

Keller said the objective for his wrestlers following the quarterfinals was to go back to the team hotel and refocus.

"First, put this all into perspective," Keller said. "Our kids are so fired up to be here and competing. They are going out there and having fun. They are just having fun wrestling.

"Tonight, it is about redirecting. Today is over, and tomorrow is a new day. Get some rest, refuel and refocus."

