Wartburg electrifying while advancing seven to NWCA semifinals

CORALVILLE – Wartburg College had just 10 opportunities to wrestle in the abbreviated 2021 wrestling season
Then last month an 11th was added. An extra date to wrestle.
And, the Knights were ready to dance.
After going 20-1 with 19 bonus wins through the first two rounds, Wartburg advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals Friday during the opening day of the NWCA Division III wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena.
Top-seeded 174-pound senior Kyle Briggs has a theory on why Wartburg was so strong early.
“We’ve had a whole different training cycle than everybody else. Nobody has trained as hard. It was a totally different level of preparation,” Briggs said. “That Iowa State match that was a big advantage for us. That basically extended our season by a month and a half,
“What you saw today was all that work paying off.”
The Knights’ semifinalists are Brady Kyner at 125, Kris Rumph at 141, Brady Fritz at 149, David Hollingsworth at 157, Zane Mulder at 165, Briggs and Jordon Brandon at 285.
Joe Pins at 133 also earned all-American status.
By days end, Wartburg recorded 14 falls, seven major decisions and two technical falls.
"That is exactly what we talk about every day," Knight head coach Eric Keller said. "We talk about wrestling to your highest potential whether that is by decision or beating a guy by 10 or pinning him. When you go out and wrestle to your highest potential these are the results you get. That is where success comes."
Briggs was in particular impressive recording falls in all three of his matches. His first two pins took him 10 and 16 seconds, before he had to work for his fall in the quarterfinals.
Briggs needed a whopping 2 minutes and 12 seconds to pin John Marsh of Cornell College.
“It was crazy” Briggs said. “It felt awesome.”
Kyner scored bonus in all three of his wins, while Fritz and Mulder each had two pins. Hollingsworth had a pin and a major.
Keller said the objective for his wrestlers following the quarterfinals was to go back to the team hotel and refocus.
"First, put this all into perspective," Keller said. "Our kids are so fired up to be here and competing. They are going out there and having fun. They are just having fun wrestling.
"Tonight, it is about redirecting. Today is over, and tomorrow is a new day. Get some rest, refuel and refocus."
Loras College has six semifinalists, while Augsburg College and Coe College each have five.
Luther College has a pair of semifinalists.
Christian Chavez edged Central College’s Chase Poston, 10-8, to make it at 125 while Ira Kuehn beat Davids Stevens of Messiah, 3-2, in a 184-pound quarterfinal.
The Norse will have two additional all-Americans – Tyler Difiore at 141 and Donovan Corn at 197.