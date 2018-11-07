WATERLOO — The record-setting 2008 Waverly-Shell Rock High School wrestling team will be inducted into the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame during a June 7 ceremony.
That Go-Hawks team, coached by Rick Caldwell, Mike Schwab, Eric Whitcome, Williams Soesbe, Josh Meier and Alain Djoumessi, qualified 13 of its 14 wrestlers for state, crowned four individual champions and set the all-time record score of 225 points.
The lineup featured Jordan Rinken (fourth), Cody Caldwell (fourth), Jake Ballweg (first), Matthew Kittleson (third), A.C. Campbell (fourth), Mark Ballweg (first), Cory Nolte, Justin Denner, Kyle Cox (third), Reed Kahler (fourth), Lee Averhoff (third), Dylan Wrage (first), Cody Krumwiede (sixth) and Eric Thompson (first).
The group of 2019 inductees also includes former Cedar Falls High coach Gene Doyle, whose teams won three traditional state titles and one dual championship in his 15 seasons.
Former Emmetsburg/Armstrong-Ringsted head coach Bob Kenney, who led his teams to eight state titles, NCAA champion Dave Martin of Iowa State, two-time NCAA champ Brent Metcalf of Iowa, NCAA champ Steve Mocco of Iowa will also be inducted.
Marti and Jerry Roling will receive the Russ Smith Community Impact Award for their longtime and ongoing support of Cedar Valley wrestling and former Solon and Cedar Rapids Prairie head coach Blake Williams will receive the Bob Siddens Iowa High School Coaching Excellence Award.
A banquet for the inductees and award winners will take place at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly Friday, June 7. For more information, contact the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum at (319) 233-0745 or go online at www.dgmstaff@nwhof.org.
