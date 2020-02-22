Sorensen's influence fuels Iowa's Lugo

IOWA CITY -- Pat Lugo isn’t settling for second best this season.
The only senior expected to be in the lineup for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team in its final home dual of the season today wears a reminder of that every day at practice and every time he takes the mat for a meet.
Lugo spent a redshirt season at Iowa learning and studying as Brandon Sorensen completed his career by becoming a four-time All-American for the Hawkeyes.
“He helped me a lot. He’s still helping me today, telling me that I just need to attack,’’ Lugo said. “I’ve got those attacks. I just need to use them. I can’t hesitate. By me watching him my redshirt year, the way he prepared for matches, the way he recovered and cooled down after a match, it all helped me develop.’’
That helped lead Lugo to the 23-9 record he put together last season as a junior, earning All-America honors with an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
That also helped Lugo build the 17-1 record and No. 2 national ranking he will take into an expected match against Oklahoma State’s third-ranked Boo Lewallen in the Hawkeyes’ 7 p.m. dual against Cowboys.
It will be the final time for Lugo to compete as a Hawkeye on the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and the bandana he will wear to support Sorensen, diagnosed in December with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, serves as a reminder of things that truly matter.
Lugo said Sorensen’s fight serves as an inspiration to the entire Iowa team.
“The bandana, it’s a symbol of us coming together as a family and working hard,’’ Lugo said.
That work has positioned Lugo to chase his ultimate goals, among the reasons the Homestead, Fla., native chose to leave Edinboro behind after two seasons to become a Hawkeye.
“I know he enjoyed his time at Edinboro and there was no ill will when he left there,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “It was more like, ‘What’s the future looking like here?’ He’s fit in very well here. We look at him as a leader.’’
His move has been everything he hoped it would be.
“There wasn’t just one main thing that led me here, just a lot of things that led me to make a big decision,’’ Lugo said. “The coaching, teaching, tradition, teammates, the culture and energy level in the room, they are all why I am here. That made it easier to transfer.’’
It was the right environment for Lugo to build on the successes he had already enjoyed.
A two-time Florida state prep champion who ended his high school career at South Dade with a string of 132 consecutive wins, Lugo built a 63-18 record over two seasons at Edinboro before transferring to Iowa.
As he prepares to face Lewallen in one of as many of seven matches that could pair Hawkeyes and Cowboys ranked in the top-15, Lugo remains focused on adding to his collection of nine wins this season over rated opponents.
“I feel like I’m the best in the country this year, no matter who’s out there in my weight class,’’ Lugo said. “Just keep working.’’