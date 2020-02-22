Sorensen's influence fuels Iowa's Lugo

IOWA CITY -- Pat Lugo isn’t settling for second best this season.

The only senior expected to be in the lineup for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team in its final home dual of the season today wears a reminder of that every day at practice and every time he takes the mat for a meet.

Lugo spent a redshirt season at Iowa learning and studying as Brandon Sorensen completed his career by becoming a four-time All-American for the Hawkeyes.

“He helped me a lot. He’s still helping me today, telling me that I just need to attack,’’ Lugo said. “I’ve got those attacks. I just need to use them. I can’t hesitate. By me watching him my redshirt year, the way he prepared for matches, the way he recovered and cooled down after a match, it all helped me develop.’’

That helped lead Lugo to the 23-9 record he put together last season as a junior, earning All-America honors with an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

That also helped Lugo build the 17-1 record and No. 2 national ranking he will take into an expected match against Oklahoma State’s third-ranked Boo Lewallen in the Hawkeyes’ 7 p.m. dual against Cowboys.