Small College Wrestling: Wartburg ready to repeat success

WAVERLY – Defending national champion Wartburg College looks poised to repeat its success as NCAA Division III wrestling champion, and it’s all hands on deck to make it happen.

According to head coach Eric Keller, several of the Knights' best wrestlers return for the 2022-23 season, and the program has acquired several new wrestlers looking to make their mark for the Black and Orange.

Keller says that’s good combination.

“We’re just kind of focused on each and every day getting better, which is always our focal point,” Keller said. “And so far, what we’ve seen with this group is just progression each and every day, which is what you want.”

Five All-Americans return from last year’s team.

With Joe Pins, Kris Rumph, Zeyrin Terukina, Zane Mulder and David Hollingsworth on the roster, Keller is already entering the year with a good hand. And he's using their experience and talent to mentor and strengthen the underclassmen. Meanwhile, the coaches have worked around the clock to mold another championship team.

“Not just with wrestling, but with helping them grow every day as a man and holding them accountable on and off the mat, and guiding them and mentoring them and helping them reach their full potential,” Keller said. “So it’s a fun staff, it’s a fun group and we’re fired up every day going in there and excited about what we have to work with, and it’s exciting to see where this is going to go.”

As the season progresses, Keller expects the remaining pieces of the team to fall into place. Those with the strongest performances will be tapped to wrestle more and more and with any luck add their names to the list of elite Knight wrestlers.

“Probably the hardest part is to get guys to really understand how vital it is to fight for absolutely everything regardless of what it's like, because it’s a competitive room,” Keller said. “And so really helping them understand that ultimately your effort, your fight is success to us.”

Wartburg wrestling is no longer exclusively men’s wrestling. This year, the Knights began a women’s program, with Brady Kyner taking the helm as coach. The program is still in its infancy, and it will likely be another year before they hit the mat.

Right now they’re scouring Iowa and beyond looking for recruits, and interest is high.

“It’s been tremendous. The sport of women’s wrestling has grown tremendously with Iowa sanctioning it and not many more states out there that haven’t had it,” Kyner said. “And that’s what I’ve been most excited about -- this opportunity recruiting-wise. ... All these girls are grateful for the opportunity.”